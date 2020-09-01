Derry Youtuber Adam B announced as a new presenter on Blue Peter

Contact
Derry YouTuber Adam B.
Derry Youtuber Adam B is to become a presenter on famous TV show Blue Peter.
The 20-year-old was today revealed as the programme's 40th presenter.
Beales, who has almost three million subscribers on Youtube, will co-host alongside Lindsey Russell, Richie Driss, Mwaka Mudenda, and Henry the dog.
The former St Columb's College pupil said he was 'super excited' to get started on the long-running BBC children's TV show.
"I am humbled and ecstatic to be part of such a legendary production," said Beales, whose first appearance on the show will be this Thursday.
"It's kind of weird - in a super exciting way - that the show I once watched when I was younger, is now the show I will be presenting along with the talented Lindsey, Richie, Mwaksy and of course, Henry."
He added: "I can't wait to get stuck in, even with the challenges they throw at me, though I am hoping none of them involve cheese - I hate cheese!"
Beales has appeared already on the CBBC panel show, The Dog Ate My Homework, but he rose to prominence via his own YouTube channel.
It features his family, and finds him posting videos of pranks, challenges, DIY and life hacks.
"Adam really impressed us during his auditions, he's a natural in front of the camera but he's also very funny, incredibly warm, brilliant with kids and also perhaps a little bit mischievous which the Blue Peter audience will absolutely love," said Blue Peter editor, Ellen Evans.
