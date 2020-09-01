Derry to Dungiven road to be closed all weekend: Motorists warned to expect delays as diversions will be in place

Contact
A full closure of the A6 will be in place this weekend between Dungiven and Derry, with traffic to be directed through Feeny and Claudy.
The closure is part of continuing work on the completion of the A6 D2D Dualling Project and will take effect from Friday, September 4 at 7pm until Monday, September 7 at 7am.
GAA supporters travelling to Derry could be affected, with Ballinascreen taking on Bellaghy at Celtic Park on Saturday evening, Magherafelt play Lavey at the same venue on Sunday evening.
Road users have been asked to leave extra time for their journey due to the diversion.
