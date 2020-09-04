Road improvements in Ballinderry

A six-figure road improvement scheme got underway in Ballinderry on Monday, with the work set to be completed by the start of October.

The £320,000 scheme will see the resurfacing of approximately 1.8km of the Ballinderry Road, stretching from Main Street, Coagh, towards the County Derry village.

Work will also be done on the mini-roundabout in Coagh, while 60m of infill footway will be constructed along the Ballinderry Road, with some existing footways also to be resurfaced.

Local MLA for Mid Ulster, Patsy McGlone, has urged residents to be patient throughout any resulting disruption to journeys.

“I welcome the £320,000 improvement scheme for the Ballinderry Road announced by Minister Mallon,” he said.

“The work will greatly enhance our local rural roads network and provide a boost for the local economy.

“Work on the scheme is due to start on Monday 31 August and is expected to be completed by Friday 2 October.

“During this work the Ballinderry Road will be closed to through traffic between Main Street, Coagh, and Drumenny Road, Ballinderry.

“While there may be some disruption caused by the work I would ask local residents to be patient as the scheme will be of great benefit when completed.

“I will work with the Department for Infrastructure and residents to ensure that the scheme is completed as quickly as possible and any disruption is kept to a minimum,” added McGlone.