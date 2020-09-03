Claudy shop owners to retire

Staff at a County Derry supermarket have paid tribute to a popular couple who have owned the shop for almost twenty years after they announced their retirement.

George and Josephine Gormley, owners of Centra in Claudy, announced last week that they would be retiring at the end of August after 19 years as owners.

The couple, who picked up a Best Customer Service award at the 2018 Neighbourhood Retailer awards, said they were looking forward to spending more time with their grandchildren.

“We want to thank all our customers & suppliers for your overwhelming support. We have been treated so well in Claudy and have truly loved going to work,” they said.

“Over the last 19 years - we have been so fortunate to have worked alongside the very best of local staff and of course, never forgetting our beloved brother, uncle & friend John Bernard, RIP.

“You have always supported our main charities - Action Cancer & The Hope Foundation and we thank you for raising over £50,000 during our time in Claudy for these charities.

“As you know - our own children have grown up between the aisles and now it is time to spend some more time with our grandchildren.

“Lastly, we would like to wish the new owners all the very best of luck and we are delighted that Centra Claudy will continue to operate as normal. It has been a privilege.”

Taking ownership of the shop will be the Musgrave Group, a family-owned wholesale and food service company with over 1,400 stores and offices across Ireland.

Staff at Centra Claudy said they would treasure the 'great memories' they had made with George and Josephine.

“We would like to wish George and Josephine a very happy retirement as they leave us this evening,” they said in a post to the store's Facebook page.

“We would like to thank you both for all the opportunities you have given staff, both past and present, over the last 19 years. We all have some great memories and hope you have too! Please don’t be strangers, and we wish you both health and happiness in your retirement.”