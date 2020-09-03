Support assistant at Derry school honoured

A staff member at a County Derry primary school has been awarded with a certificate of excellence by a national awards body.

Sadie Duffy, a learning support assistant at St Finlough's Primary School, Glack, was presented with the award by the Pearson National Teaching Awards.

St Finlough's principal, Mrs Suzann McCafferty, said: “I want to thank Sadie for all that she does for St. Finlough's Primary School and the children in her care, this is a wonderful achievement.”