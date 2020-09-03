High praise for Swatragh pub and restaurant

A County Derry restaurant has been awarded a 2020 Travellers' Choice award for restaurants, an award which places them in the world's top 10 percent for customer feedback.

Friel's Bar in Swatragh received the accolade, based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews.

Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor, Kanika Soni, said the awards were a great source of pride for restaurants.

“Winners of the 2020 Travellers' Choice Awards should be proud of this distinguished recognition,” she said.

“Although it’s been a challenging year for travel and hospitality, we want to celebrate our partners' achievements. Award winners are beloved for their exceptional service and quality.

“Not only are these winners well-deserving, they are also a great source of inspiration for diners as the world begins to venture out again.”

Owner of Friel's Bar, Dermot Friel, said the staff have been rewarded for their hard work.

“We are honoured to receive this award, are proud of our team, they play a huge role on a daily basis making sure every customer has a great experience,” he said.

“From front of house, to behind the scenes, they all work hard and give it their best.”