Money raised in memory of popular Derry woman to be shared with three charities in the city

Contact
Susannah Toland died suddenly in July.
The work colleagues of one of the city's best known LGBT+ activists have raised £3,000 in her memory.
Susannah Toland died suddenly on July 3, devastating the city's gay community which she has championed throughout her adult life.
Ms Toland was one of the city's first openly gay women and marched at the first ever Foyle Pride parade.
A special rainbow flag guard of honour was held at her funeral to mark the esteem in which she was held, and tributes were paid to her throughout this year's Foyle Pride Week, which took place online due to lockdown.
A spokesperson for Foyle Pride said: "Susannah had been an active member of the LGBTQ+ community for many years in Derry.
"As a young black queer woman when the movement was very much in its infancy in the city Susannah was one of the first people who had the courage and determination to be who she was, advocating and leading the way for others to have the strength to do the same.
"Susannah always had so much to give others and her kind and caring nature was infectious to us all.
"She was a massive loss to the LGBTQ+ community and the city."
Since Susannah's death her former colleagues at Spectrum Security have collected money and held a raffle in her memory.
£1,500 was collected on the door of local venues and this was doubled by Republic of Ireland international player Shane Duffy.
The money has been divided between Foyle Search and Rescue, The Rainbow Project and Foyle Pride.
Derry singer and entertainer Micky Doherty who received a cheque from Gary Curran (below) on behalf of Foyle Pride paid tribute to Susannah.
"It is really nice to see Susannah recognised for everything that she did," said Micky.
"She was a very special person.
"Before she passed away she had set up an LGBT+ disco at Rosie Joe's bar in the city so that people would have a safe place to socialise."
Gary Curran of Spectrum Security, said they were pleased to raise the money in Susannah's memory.
"Thank you to Shane Duffy, Rosie Joe's bar, Gavin Gallagher and Steven Gallagher for their contributions as well as those who gave prizes for the raffle."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.