Police appeal for information about a crash between a car and a lorry on the outskirts of Derry

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses to a collision between a car and lorry close to the Ardlough Road junction on the city bound lane of the Clooney Road at around 2.45pm on Tuesday last, August 25.

No one was seriously injured in the collision, however, police are appealing for witnesses or to anyone who has dashcam footage.

A police spokesperson said: “Anyone with information please contact 101 using reference 1143 of the 25/08/20 and the investigating officer will make contact with you.”