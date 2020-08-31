PSNI say they will continue to 'engage' with pub owners in Derry about sticking to the coronavirus guidelines

The PSNI in Derry has said it will continue to 'engage' with pub owners in Derry about sticking to the coronavirus guidelines.

It follows reports at the weekend of police officers calling at a number of licenced premises in the city.

Pubs which serve food were allowed to reopen several weeks ago, while so-called 'wet' pubs which do not serve food remain closed.

Nine pubs in other areas of Northern Ireland were served with 'prohibition orders' last week for breaking the guidelines introduced following the reopening of pubs.

A PSNI spokesperson said no fines or prohibition orders were issued during the weekend visits in Derry.

Inspector Yvonne McManus said: “Our officers continue to engage with licensees in Derry/Londonderry to ensure they are adhering to their responsibilities as required under the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) Regulations NI 2020.

“We, as a Service, are guided by the Licensing (NI) Order 1996 and the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) Regulations NI 2020 to ensure laws are upheld and people are kept safe.

“We have been, and we will continue to work with licensees to ensure our community can socialise in a safe environment,” added Inspector McManus.



"Where we receive complaints, we will engage with licensees around potential breaches of both the Licensing (NI) Order 1996 and the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) Regulations NI 2020.

“Where appropriate, advice and guidance will be provided to ensure the continued safe and peaceful enjoyment of services.

“Our approach has always been Engage, Explain, Encourage and Enforcement with any emphasises on Enforcement being fully considered with all our partners.”



For your guidance - No fines or prohibition orders were issued last night, Saturday, 29 August.