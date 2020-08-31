PSNI say they will continue to 'engage' with pub owners in Derry about sticking to the coronavirus guidelines

Contact
The PSNI in Derry has said it will continue to 'engage' with pub owners in Derry about sticking to the coronavirus guidelines.
It follows reports at the weekend of police officers calling at a number of licenced premises in the city.
Pubs which serve food were allowed to reopen several weeks ago, while so-called 'wet' pubs which do not serve food remain closed.
Nine pubs in other areas of Northern Ireland were served with 'prohibition orders' last week for breaking the guidelines introduced following the reopening of pubs.
A PSNI spokesperson said no fines or prohibition orders were issued during the weekend visits in Derry.
Inspector Yvonne McManus said: “Our officers continue to engage with licensees in Derry/Londonderry to ensure they are adhering to their responsibilities as required under the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) Regulations NI 2020.
“We, as a Service, are guided by the Licensing (NI) Order 1996 and the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) Regulations NI 2020 to ensure laws are upheld and people are kept safe.
“We have been, and we will continue to work with licensees to ensure our community can socialise in a safe environment,” added Inspector McManus.
"Where we receive complaints, we will engage with licensees around potential breaches of both the Licensing (NI) Order 1996 and the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) Regulations NI 2020.
“Where appropriate, advice and guidance will be provided to ensure the continued safe and peaceful enjoyment of services.
“Our approach has always been Engage, Explain, Encourage and Enforcement with any emphasises on Enforcement being fully considered with all our partners.”
For your guidance - No fines or prohibition orders were issued last night, Saturday, 29 August.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.