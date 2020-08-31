Contact

New documentary about the life and legacy of Martin McGuinness to be shown on RTE this week

Wide range of participants speak about the Derry republican leader

Donegal TD: Martin McGuinness made correct decision

Martin McGuinness

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A new documentary on the life and legacy of Martin McGuinness will be broadcast on RTE this week.

The programme is being billed as a detailed look at the life and impact of the Derry man, who was a leading figure within republicanism for more than 40 years.

He died in 2016 at the age of 66.

The programme makers say that McGuinness was a man of huge contradictions, a former IRA leader who plotted a political path to peace, and who eventually became deputy first minister in the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Some lauded him as a peacemaker; others condemned him as a terrorist.

As former US President Bill Clinton says in the documentary: "You either admired him or you thought he was the devil incarnate."

Others interviewed for the documentary include former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern and Eileen Paisley, widow of former DUP leader Ian Paisley, with whom Martin McGuinness formed an unlikely friendship.

The programme will be broadcast on RTE1 at 9.35pm on Wednesday.

