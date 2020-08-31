Contact

'Search and recovery' operation launched after a person enters the River Foyle in Derry

Alert raised shortly after 6pm yesterday

False alarms using up vital resources - warns FSR

Foyle Search and Rescue

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A 'search and recovery' operation has been launched after a person entered the River Foyle in Derry.

A spokesperson for Foyle Search and Rescue said their Emergency Response Teams responded to a call-out at 6.14pm yesterday after reports of someone entering the river.

The spokesperson said: "Along with our colleagues from the Police Service of Northern Ireland, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, PSNI Air Support Unit and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service we attended the scene with search operations continuing until we were unable to do so due to poor light conditions.

"Sadly this has now become a search and recovery operation."

If you need support and help please don't do it alone reach out.

Please find some useful contact numbers below.

Lifeline 08088088000
Samaritans 116123
CCIS 02871262300

