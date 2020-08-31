'Search and recovery' operation launched after a person enters the River Foyle in Derry

Contact
Foyle Search and Rescue
A 'search and recovery' operation has been launched after a person entered the River Foyle in Derry.
A spokesperson for Foyle Search and Rescue said their Emergency Response Teams responded to a call-out at 6.14pm yesterday after reports of someone entering the river.
The spokesperson said: "Along with our colleagues from the Police Service of Northern Ireland, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, PSNI Air Support Unit and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service we attended the scene with search operations continuing until we were unable to do so due to poor light conditions.
"Sadly this has now become a search and recovery operation."
If you need support and help please don't do it alone reach out.
Please find some useful contact numbers below.
Lifeline 08088088000
Samaritans 116123
CCIS 02871262300
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.