Have you been in Ballyshannon recently? Then the latest lottery winner could be you!

One lucky punter who bought their Euromillions in the Donegal town of Ballyshannon has scooped €120,000.

The lucky ticket was bought in Pearse O'Neill's in Ballyshannon and the shop were contacted last night to let them know that someone struck it lucky in their shop.

Those at Pearse O Neills Newsagents took to Facebook and said: "Right folks get Checking your Euro millions tickets if you bought it in the shop cause we just got word we sold a €120,000 winner."

There has been a lotta luck in Donegal of late with Convoy recording a great win this week too.