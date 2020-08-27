Crash involving lorry and car on a busy road into Derry

Police are appealing for information about a crash involving a lorry and a car in Derry.

The collision happened on the city-bound lane of Clooney Road at around 2.45pm on Tuesday, August 25.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Thankfully there were no serious injuries but we are now appealling for witnesses to the collision or to anyone who has Dashcam footage.

"Anyone with information please contact 101 using reference 1143 of the 25/08/20 and the investigating officer will make contact with you."