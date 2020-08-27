Tributes paid following the death of a well-known Derry publican

Contact
Molly Moran has run the Iona House pub for many years.
Tributes have been paid to a well-known Derry publican who has passed away.
Molly Moran has owned and managed the Iona House pub on Spencer Road with her husband Jim for many years.
Her influence on the business was such that the bar is known locally as Molly's.
On a post this evening on the pub's Facebook page, Molly's family announced that she had passed away.
The message read: "As many of you will know Molly was a big character in the local community who touched many peoples lives.
"Generous, compassionate, and no suffer of fools, Molly will be missed greatly within and beyond our immediate family."
Many tributes have been paid underneath the post to the Waterside woman.
Molly's funeral will be held at St Columb's Church at Chapel Road at 12pm on Saturday.
As a mark of respect, the Iona Bar will remain closed until Sunday.
