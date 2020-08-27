Police in Derry appeal for help in locating a missing teenager

The PSNI in Derry have appealed for help in tracing a missing teenager.

Police are growing concerned for missing person Aaron Doherty, who is 15 years old.

Aaron was last seen at about 10am on Wednesday, August 26.

He was wearing a navy Nike tracksuit and black trainers.

If anyone has any information regarding Aaron's whereabouts please ring 101 quoting reference number 1765 - 26/08/20.