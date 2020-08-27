Police in Derry appeal for help in locating a missing teenager

Contact
Aaron Doherty was last seen yesterday morning.
The PSNI in Derry have appealed for help in tracing a missing teenager.
Police are growing concerned for missing person Aaron Doherty, who is 15 years old.
Aaron was last seen at about 10am on Wednesday, August 26.
He was wearing a navy Nike tracksuit and black trainers.
If anyone has any information regarding Aaron's whereabouts please ring 101 quoting reference number 1765 - 26/08/20.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Dean Groogan, along with Eanan Kerr, Kevin Donnelly and Simon Wyn, who be climbing the seven peaks of the Mourne Mountains on Saturday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.