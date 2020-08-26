Horrified motorists come across dog tied to a tyre beside a road close to Derry

This dog was abandoned in the middle of the main Derry to Moville road this week.

It provoked outrage and disgust locally and an appeal went out on Tuesday evening to see if anyone saw anything suspicious, to contact the gardaí.

Fortunately we've been informed that the dog has been rescued and reunited with its owner so all's well that ends well.

However, animal charities and activists are upset that a dog could be treated in such a cruel manner.