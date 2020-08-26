Horrified motorists come across dog tied to a tyre beside a road close to Derry

Contact
The poor dog on the roadside outside Muff
This dog was abandoned in the middle of the main Derry to Moville road this week.
It provoked outrage and disgust locally and an appeal went out on Tuesday evening to see if anyone saw anything suspicious, to contact the gardaí.
Fortunately we've been informed that the dog has been rescued and reunited with its owner so all's well that ends well.
However, animal charities and activists are upset that a dog could be treated in such a cruel manner.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.