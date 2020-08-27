Mid Ulster has the lowest number of burglaries in NI

The Mid Ulster District Council area has the lowest number of burglaries in Northern Ireland, according to the latest data from UK CrimeStats.

There were just 243 recorded burglaries in the local council area from July 2019 to July 2020, while its weighted burglary rate was 1.8 burglaries per 1,000 people, the second lowest in the country.

Causeway Coast and Glen ranked 9th overall with 265 burglaries and a rate of 2.3, while Derry City and Strabane District Council ranked 5th with 423 burglaries and a rate of 2.8 per 1,000 people.

Mid Ulster ranked slightly higher in the figures for vehicle crime, with 142 vehicle thefts over the same period, while Causeway Coast and Glens had 127 and Derry City and Strabane had 197.

Causeway Coast and Glens experienced the highest number of bike thefts of the council areas in County Derry, with 37 stolen, while Mid Ulster and Derry and Strabane had 28 and 33 respectively.

Northern Ireland as a whole ranked in the top three places in the UK, something Greg Wilson, of insurance comparison site CompareNI.com, said was encouraging.

“It is very encouraging that Northern Ireland, lockdown aside, is in the top three safest places in the UK.,” he said.

“However, the fact that 1,029 burglaries still occurred during lockdown (April-June 2020), highlights that break-ins remain a very real risk for homeowners and tenants alike.

“Some policyholders might be a little more inclined to forgo home insurance now that they’re home more often, but this data makes it clear that the risks a good home insurance policy will protect you against haven’t gone away.

“Plus it may be a mandatory requirement from your mortgage provider, to ensure their investment is protected.”

“Remember to always double check doors and windows are locked when leaving your property or going to bed, set security alarms when necessary, keep valuables out of sight, apply light timers when off on holiday to make it seem like the property is occupied, and ask anyone entering your house for professional reasons for ID.

“If the worst happens and your home is burgled, make sure to report it to the police and your insurance provider immediately, touch and walk around as little as possible and warn/ask neighbours for their support.

“It also helps if you have photos or an itemised list of any items of note in or on your property – as this may help speed up the home insurance claims process.”