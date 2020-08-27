Limavady farmer honoured for quality of his milk

Contact

The family were declared winners of the 'New Entrant to Dairy' category.

FARMING FAMILY (L-R): David and Aimee Hylands with children Seb (4) and Bethany (3).

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

A farming family from County Derry has received an award in recognition of the high quality milk produced on their farm.

David Hylands, from Limavady, was declared the winner of the 'New Entrant to Dairy' category in the Lakeland Dairies Milk Quality Awards.

The Hyland family are among 300 new entrants to the 3,200 farm families who supply over 1.85bn litres of milk annually to Lakeland Dairies.

The Milk Quality Awards publicly recognise the achievements of Lakeland Dairies milk suppliers who are committed to quality in all aspects of their milk production.

Lakeland Dairies Chairperson, Alo Duffy, said farming families commitment should be recognised.

“Despite the onset of the COVID-19 global pandemic, it is critical to recognise and reward the commitment of our 3,200 farm families to the highest standards of milk production, sustainability, hygiene, animal health and overall care for the environment,” he said.

“The Hylands are exemplary of this requirement. With Lakeland Dairies exporting high-quality products to some 80 global market, the basis of our exporting success is based on quality milk produced inside the farm gate.

“Farmers are integral to the ongoing success of the Lakeland Dairies business. Quality is the building block of our entire business and I acknowledge all my farming colleagues for their continued commitment to excellence.”

