The hunt is on for a missing whale off the coast of Donegal

One of the stranded Northern Bottlenose whales was carried back out to sea

Whale at Murvagh

One of the Rossnowlagh Northern Bottlenose whales was found at Murvagh. PHOTO: Siobhán McGowan

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

One of the group of Northern Bottlenose whales that died after live stranding at Rossnowlagh is still missing.

The exceptionally high tides last week carried two of the perished whales out to sea. One of them was found on nearby Murvagh beach on Friday.

It was removed by Donegal County Council after being examined by the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG).

The group are keen to locate the missing whale.

A spokesperson for Donegal IWDG is calling on people to report any sighting of the missing whale.

“If anyone comes across a large whale along the shore please get in contact with the IWDG or ourselves so we can get samples asap,” said the spokesperson in a social media post.

“This will aid to find out: are they a family group? are they a group of juveniles and young adults who are part of the same population but not a family?”

The group can be contacted via Donegal IWDG on Facebook

