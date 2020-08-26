Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Martina Anderson apologies for controversial comments on Troubles compensation scheme

Foyle MLA says she did not intend any hurt

Martina Anderson

Martina Anderson

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Foyle MLA Martina Anderson has apologised after she claimed a compensation scheme for injured Troubles victims would 'discriminate, criminalise and exclude'.

She also claimed the money was mainly for those who took part in what she described as 'Britain's dirty war in Ireland', and would mostly go to 'those involved in collusion' and British troops.

The senior Sinn Fein politician had been criticised for making the remarks on Twitter on Tuesday.

The tweet was later deleted.

DUP Foyle MLA Gary Middleton had called for Martina Anderson to resign and her comments had also been criticised by other parties.

In a statement this morning, Ms Anderson said her comments had been 'clumsy' but were not directed at victims.

"It was never my intention to cause them any hurt," she said.

"All victims of the conflict deserve acknowledgement of their pain and loss and I support them in their efforts to get their pension."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie