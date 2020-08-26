DUP call on Martina Anderson to resign following comments about Troubles compensation scheme

Contact
Martina Anderson
DUP MLA Gary Middleton has said Sinn Fein MLA Martina Anderson should resign following a tweet about a compensation scheme for victims of the Troubles.
In the Tweet yesterday, Ms Anderson said the money was mainly for 'those who fought Britain's dirty war in Ireland'.
The Foyle MLA and former MEP also said it would mostly go to 'those involved in collusion' and British troops.
The tweet has since been deleted.
The DUP has called for Sinn Féin to sanction Ms Anderson.
Speaking on Radio Foyle this morning, Mr Middleton said she should resign from her Assembly seat.
Mr Middleton described Ms Anderson's remarks as 'a deeply offensive tweet about innocent victims'.
"This cannot be allowed to go unchecked," he continued.
"People who have lived most of their lives with shrapnel from an explosion in their body or who are haunted with the smell, taste and noise of a bombing should not be labelled by Martina Anderson."
Mr Middleton said he would raise the comments with the assembly authorities as to whether it breached the MLAs' code of conduct.
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood called on the Sinn Féin leadership to apologise, describing the comments as 'grossly insulting to victims'.
"These comments, coming less than a week after the High Court criticised the Executive Office, and specifically the deputy first minister, for failing to meet their obligations to these victims under the law, are astonishing," he said.
"Time and again, Sinn Féin has proven that it has no interest in putting the needs of victims first."
Sinn Fein have not commented on Ms Anderson's remarks.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
CLOCKWISE FROM LEFT: Karen Patterson, Professor Siobhan O'Neill, David Devine and Veronica Morris all appeared on the recent podcast.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.