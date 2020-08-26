Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

DUP call on Martina Anderson to resign following comments about Troubles compensation scheme

Foyle MLA's controversial tweet has since been deleted

Martina Anderson

Martina Anderson

Reporter:

Staff reporter

DUP MLA Gary Middleton has said Sinn Fein MLA Martina Anderson should resign following a tweet about a compensation scheme for victims of the Troubles.

In the Tweet yesterday, Ms Anderson said the money was mainly for 'those who fought Britain's dirty war in Ireland'.

The Foyle MLA and former MEP also said it would mostly go to 'those involved in collusion' and British troops.

The tweet has since been deleted.

The DUP has called for Sinn Féin to sanction Ms Anderson.

Speaking on Radio Foyle this morning, Mr Middleton said she should resign from her Assembly seat.

Mr Middleton described Ms Anderson's remarks as 'a deeply offensive tweet about innocent victims'.

"This cannot be allowed to go unchecked," he continued.

"People who have lived most of their lives with shrapnel from an explosion in their body or who are haunted with the smell, taste and noise of a bombing should not be labelled by Martina Anderson."

Mr Middleton said he would raise the comments with the assembly authorities as to whether it breached the MLAs' code of conduct.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood called on the Sinn Féin leadership to apologise, describing the comments as 'grossly insulting to victims'.

"These comments, coming less than a week after the High Court criticised the Executive Office, and specifically the deputy first minister, for failing to meet their obligations to these victims under the law, are astonishing," he said.

"Time and again, Sinn Féin has proven that it has no interest in putting the needs of victims first."

Sinn Fein have not commented on Ms Anderson's remarks.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie