Foyle Hospice in Derry issues an urgent appeal for specialist masks for its patients

Contact
The masks needed by the Foyle Hospice.
The Foyle Hospice in Derry has issued an urgent appeal for specialist face masks.
The masks are made of cotton with a clear window at the front door.
The hospice is seeking these masks for their hearing-impaired patients.
Anyone who can help is asked to contact the hospice at 71351010.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
CLOCKWISE FROM LEFT: Karen Patterson, Professor Siobhan O'Neill, David Devine and Veronica Morris all appeared on the recent podcast.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.