Woman alleges she was sexually assaulted by a taxi driver after a night out in Derry

Gardaí are appealing for information following the report of an alleged sexual assault which took place in Buncrana at the weekend.

Two ladies were picked up by what they believed to be a silver taxi around the Market Street area of Derry and driven to Buncrana on Saturday night.

The taxi which is being described as being similar to a people carrier has one or two sliding doors.

The second lady was in the taxi alone until they arrived at her home address and the driver got out and opened the door for her and is reported to have sexually assaulted her.

The incident was reported to gardaí at 2am on Saturday morning.

The silver taxi has a northern Irish registration plate.

Anyone with information or who may have seen this taxi is asked to contact gardaí in Buncrana 074 93 20540 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.