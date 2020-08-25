People in Derry urged to shop local to support businesses as they cope with the impact of coronavirus pandemic

A small spend will make a big difference to local traders.

That is the message of a new campaign which encourages people in Derry to shop local.

The 'Your Small Spend Makes a Giant Difference' campaign is supported by the Department for Communities and is encouraging people to support local hospitality businesses.

The campaign was launched by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Brian Tierney.

"As businesses slowly recover from the unprecedented challenges the Covid 19 pandemic has posed, they need our help and support more than ever to get back on their feet and service the local community," he said.

"The current restrictions mean many traders are operating at a reduced capacity and are facing additional costs so it is crucial that we make a conscious effort to choose local services to protect jobs and the economy in Derry and Strabane.

"A small spend from each of us can have a giant impact on local businesses helping them survive the current pandemic and thrive into the future."

The Mayor said that the local council are currently working on 'innovative' plans to create a safe, attractive and welcoming city and district for all during the current pandemic.

Supported by government funding, the recovery plan includes a range of environmental and infrastructural improvements in Derry and Strabane as well as an ambitious support scheme for assist businesses.

A number of grant schemes have also been made available to help businesses meet the additional costs to their business from the current restrictions.

For more information on business grants, rural business grants and the Eat Out to Help Out scheme visit derrystrabane.com/recovery.

Support the campaign online using the hashtag #supportlocalderrystrabane