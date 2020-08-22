Police appeal for information after Coleraine shooting

Detectives in Coleraine are appealing for information about a shooting in the early hours of Saturday, August 22.

Shortly before 12:20am, it was reported a dark-coloured vehicle pulled up to a property on Thornlea Drive and a number of men got out and fired a number of a shots at the property, damaging several windows, and then driving off. Thankfully, no one was injured.

A short time later it was reported two cars were on fire, one on Ballindreen Road, opposite the junction of Liswatty Road in Coleraine, and a second vehicle close to the junction of Ballygawley Road and Mullaghinch Road in Aghadowey.

Detective Sergeant Wallace said: "At this time all three incidents are being linked, and we are working to establish a motive for this reckless attack.

"There were five people in the house, four adults and a child, when the gun attack was carried out and it is fortunate we are not dealing with serious injuries, or worse today.

"I would appeal to anyone who has any information about any of these incidents, or who noticed any suspicious activity in the Thornlea Drive area yesterday evening to get in touch with our detectives in Coleraine by calling 101, and quoting reference number 39 of 22/08/20."

Local Alliance Councillor Yvonne Boyle has condemned the incident, saying there is no place for guns on the streets.

“My thoughts are with those inside the property and I am thankful we are not dealing with a much worse incident,” said Alderman Boyle.

“I am outraged for the people of Coleraine, who have had to deal with several such shootings in recent months.

“There is no place for guns on our streets – those behind this attack need to be taken off our streets immediately, so they cannot threaten anyone else.

“I appeal to anyone who has information on them or anything relating to this attack to bring it to police immediately.”

Anyone with information can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.