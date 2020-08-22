Derry man remanded in custody charged with directing terrorism

A 50-year-old Derry man has appeared in court charged with a number of offences linked to a PSNI investigation in the activities of the New IRA.

Patrick McDaid (50), from Magowan Park in the Creggan area of the city, appeared at a special city of Laganside Magistrates Court in Belfast charged with membership of a proscribed organisation and directing terrorism.

A second man, 26-year-old from Shane Reynolds, from Lurgan, appeared charged with membership of a proscribed organisation, directing terrorism and conspiracy to possess explosives and ammunition.

Both were remanded in custody.