Appeal launched to help find a man's pay packet lost in Derry's city centre this afternoon

An appeal has been launched after a man lost his pay packet in Derry this afternoon.

The man was making his way to the car park at John Street at around 4pm when he believes that he dropped the weekly pay packet.

It's a brown envelope with his name on the front.

Friends of the man have appealed for anyone who found it to get in contact with them.

