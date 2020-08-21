Contact

Appeal launched to help find a man's pay packet lost in Derry's city centre this afternoon

Man lost his wages near John Street

Help wanted to find a pay packet lost in Derry's city centre this afternoon

The man lost his pay packet this afternoon in Derry.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

An appeal has been launched after a man lost his pay packet in Derry this afternoon.

The man was making his way to the car park at John Street at around 4pm when he believes that he dropped the weekly pay packet.

It's a brown envelope with his name on the front.

Friends of the man have appealed for anyone who found it to get in contact with them.

Anyone with information can send a private message to the Derry Now Facebook page or email editor@derrynews.net and we will pass it on.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


