NI Executive issue travel regulations update

From this Saturday those arriving in Northern Ireland from Portugal will not need to self-isolate, the NI Executive has announced.
Following a review of the scientific and medical evidence Portugal will be added to the Travel Corridors exemption list at 4am on Saturday 22 August.
Austria, Croatia, Trinidad and Tobago will be removed from the list. As a result, anyone arriving from these countries after 4am on Saturday 22 August will be required to self-isolate for 14 days.
Speaking about the changes, Health Minister Robin Swann said: “Given the ever-changing picture of Covid-19 around the world I will not hesitate in moving swiftly to make changes to the regulations when necessary.
"Anyone considering travelling abroad should bear this in mind and should review the travel advice on nidirect and FCO websites ahead of travelling.
"Countries on the exempt list can be removed at relatively short notice – therefore if you’re planning to travel abroad, even to currently exempted countries, there is a possibility that you will be required to quarantine on your return.
"This is absolutely necessary to help keep the people of Northern Ireland safe.”
