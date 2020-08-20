Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

NI Executive issue travel regulations update

Those arriving home from Austria, Croatia and Trinidad and Tobago will have to self-isolate.

NI Executive issue travel regulations update

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

From this Saturday those arriving in Northern Ireland from Portugal will not need to self-isolate, the NI Executive has announced.

Following a review of the scientific and medical evidence Portugal will be added to the Travel Corridors exemption list at 4am on Saturday 22 August.

Austria, Croatia, Trinidad and Tobago will be removed from the list. As a result, anyone arriving from these countries after 4am on Saturday 22 August will be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Speaking about the changes, Health Minister Robin Swann said: “Given the ever-changing picture of Covid-19 around the world I will not hesitate in moving swiftly to make changes to the regulations when necessary.

"Anyone considering travelling abroad should bear this in mind and should review the travel advice on nidirect and FCO websites ahead of travelling.

"Countries on the exempt list can be removed at relatively short notice – therefore if you’re planning to travel abroad, even to currently exempted countries, there is a possibility that you will be required to quarantine on your return.

"This is absolutely necessary to help keep the people of Northern Ireland safe.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie