Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Bar closes for the weekend after Covid cases confirmed

Three customers who visited the premises have tested positive for the virus.

Bar to undergo deep clean after Covid cases confirmed

Dorman's say they have followed 'stringent safety measures'.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

A County Derry bar has confirmed it will not open this weekend after three customers tested positive for Covid-19.

The customers visited Dorman's in Magherafelt over the weekend of August 14-16, and the bar have said they will close this weekend to allow staff to be tested and the premises to undergo a deep clean.

In a statement on their Facebook page, Dorman's assured the public they have taken 'stringent safety measures' to ensure the safety of customers and staff.

"Since reopening our premises after lockdown we introduced in line with government guidelines to ensure the protection of both our staff and customers," they said.

"We are totally committed to these measures which are constantly under review and improvement.

"We however, despite the stringent safety measures we have in place, regret to inform you that three customers who visited our premises over the weekend of 14-16 August, have tested positive for Covid 19.

"This information was supplied to us through NI Public Health Department's Track and Trace System.

"According to government guidelines we can reopen after a deep clean as it’s an isolated case but to ensure the protection of the health, welfare and safety of our staff and customers we have decided to close the premises this weekend and until all our staff have been tested, their results checked and the premises have undergone a thorough professional deep clean.

"We are absolutely devastated that this has happened but unfortunately it is a situation that is unavoidable and which a lot of businesses will face in the coming months.

"Thank you to all our customers for your support and our sincerest apologies for any inconveniences caused by our temporary closure."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie