Bar closes for the weekend after Covid cases confirmed

Dorman's say they have followed 'stringent safety measures'.
A County Derry bar has confirmed it will not open this weekend after three customers tested positive for Covid-19.
The customers visited Dorman's in Magherafelt over the weekend of August 14-16, and the bar have said they will close this weekend to allow staff to be tested and the premises to undergo a deep clean.
In a statement on their Facebook page, Dorman's assured the public they have taken 'stringent safety measures' to ensure the safety of customers and staff.
"Since reopening our premises after lockdown we introduced in line with government guidelines to ensure the protection of both our staff and customers," they said.
"We are totally committed to these measures which are constantly under review and improvement.
"We however, despite the stringent safety measures we have in place, regret to inform you that three customers who visited our premises over the weekend of 14-16 August, have tested positive for Covid 19.
"This information was supplied to us through NI Public Health Department's Track and Trace System.
"According to government guidelines we can reopen after a deep clean as it’s an isolated case but to ensure the protection of the health, welfare and safety of our staff and customers we have decided to close the premises this weekend and until all our staff have been tested, their results checked and the premises have undergone a thorough professional deep clean.
"We are absolutely devastated that this has happened but unfortunately it is a situation that is unavoidable and which a lot of businesses will face in the coming months.
"Thank you to all our customers for your support and our sincerest apologies for any inconveniences caused by our temporary closure."
