Council urge caution ahead of Storm Ellen

The storm is expected to hit overnight and tomorrow.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Derry City and Strabane District Council has advised the public to stay safe by taking the necessary precautions to secure their properties ahead as a precautionary measure in anticipation of Storm Ellen that is expected overnight and tomorrow. 

The Council has also advised users of Council facilities to err on the side of caution and take note of the weather advisory information from the Met Office. 

Council is advising the public to take care and to refrain from using public parks and play parks, cemeteries during this period if possible.

The public are also advised that some Council facilities may be late in opening on Thursday morning as they will have to undergo health and safety checks and possibly maintenance works.

Members of the public who avail of a Thursday refuse collection service are reminded to leave bins at safe collection points and where possible to leave out as close to collection time rather than the night before.

Council officials will be monitoring the situation with their multi-agency partners throughout the duration of the alert assessing the situation. Council is also engaging with community organisations in relation to initiating their community resilience plans where necessary.

Members of the public seeking updated information and emergency contact details are urged to use the NI Direct website www.nidirectni.gov.uk.

Road users are being advised to regularly check the Traffic Watch NI in relation to road closures and not to make any unnecessary journeys. - www.trafficwatchni.com

Any changes to services will be posted on the Council’s website, Facebook and Twitter platforms.

