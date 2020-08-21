Footpath improvements completed in County Derry village

A Department of Infrastructure scheme to create a new footpath in Upperlands has been welcomed by local residents and community representatives.

The resurfacing work will benefit local walkers and those attending matches at the nearby Upperlands Football Club.

Mid Ulster District Councillor for Carntogher, Kyle Black, said the work would benefit the whole community.

“We very much welcome the recent completion of this footpath improvement scheme,” he told the County Derry Post.

“After concerns raised by local residents and community organisations regarding this section of footpath, myself and Keith Buchanan MLA contacted the DfI, requesting to have this area resurfaced.

“We were delighted that this request was successful. This road is popular with walkers and those attending matches at Upperlands Football Club.

“These improvements will benefit the whole community, by making walking along this popular stretch of Macknagh Road much safer for local residents, as well as improving the appearance of the area.

“It was great to work in partnership with local residents and community organisations, such as Upperlands Football Club and Upperlands Community Development, to have this scheme delivered.

“This demonstrates what is possible when we work together with the common objective of improving our communities for the benefit of all.”

Upperlands Cross Community Football Club chairperson, Kenny Shiels, welcomed the improvements to Festival Park.

“The representatives of the council and local community inspected the completion of the new footpath as the morning sun arrived on time to embellish the occasion,” he said.

“The local village football club continues to progress and once again brings a football team to represent the village and its surrounding neighbourhood identity.”

Gary McIlwaine, from Upperlands Community Development Group (UCDL), also welcomed the completion of the work.

“UCDL welcome the continued improvements in the village and the surrounding area. We continue to develop proactive relationships with everyone to promote our picturesque historic village,” he added.