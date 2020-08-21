Local groups benefit from Lottery grant funding

National Lottery funding is helping three County Derry community groups continue their development in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dungiven Regeneration Club, the Coleraine and District Multiple Sclerosis Society and the Playhouse Activity Centre in Coleraine have received a combined £65,270 in grant funding.

The money is part of the National Lottery Community Fund, which has awarded over £9 billion to projects that have benefited people since 2004.

Dungiven Regeneration Club will use their £4,960 grant to maximise space in their centre through reorganisation so activities can resume with social distancing measures in place.

Margaret McCloskey, one of the organisation's trustees, said the funding was vital to be able to deliver their services.

“It is a huge benefit. It's the difference in us being able to reopen or not and it enables us to run our workshops,” she told the County Derry Post.

“It helps us to maximise our floor space so that we can accommodate people. We have to make a number of major changes because of Covid.

“There won't be any major structural changes, but for a small organisation, maximising our floor space means we have to get rid of some things we have free-standing.

The club had to close in March due to the pandemic, and Margaret is delighted with the opportunity to get back up and running and meeting the needs of the community.

“Our organisation is about delivering events and services for the local community, that has various needs to address, like loneliness and social isolation, which have become more important now,” she said.

“We have to make changes and ahdere to PPE regulations. The money will go towards the provision fo PPE; hand sanitisers, soap dispensers and that kind of thing, as well as creating more space.

“There is a need for our services in the local community and we want to continue to meet that, but to do that we need funding.”

Receiving a grant of £52,510, the Coleraine and District Group of the Multiple Sclerosis Society hope to run a five-year programme of exercise classes and reflexology sessions.

The sessions will help people with their MS symptoms and improve their mental and physical wellbeing.

£7,800 has been awarded to the Playhouse Activity Centre in Coleraine to deliver more outdoor activities and ensure children can attend the centre in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

The funding will also be used to purchase outdoor clothing for the children.