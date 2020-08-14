Man killed in Draperstown collision named locally as Hugh McWilliams

A man killed in a road traffic collision on the Five Mile Straight outside Draperstown this afternoon has been named locally as Hugh McWilliams.

Mr McWilliams was the owner of H&A Mechanical Services, which is the main sponsor of local GAA club, St Colm's, Ballinascreen. The company are also main sponsors of Derry GAA.

In a statement, St Colm's GAC said they were 'devastated'.

"Ballinascreen GAC are devastated to learn of the sudden death of our friend, Club Sponsor and esteemed member, Hugh McWilliams," they said.

"The Club Executive and all our members extend our deepest sympathy to Hugh’s wife Anne, daughter Maureen, son Carlus, son-in-law Brendan, daughter-in-law Maria, grandchildren Ollie, Leo, Lily and Fiadh and the extended family circle."

"As a mark of respect all Club games and activities are suspended and Club facilities will be closed until further notice. Ár dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

Derry Camogie said they were 'deeply saddened' by the news and have postponed all this weekend's fixtures as a mark of respect.

"Derry Camogie are deeply saddened to learn about the tragic death of Hugh Mcwilliams," they said.

"Hugh and his wife Ann have been great ambassadors for our county for many seasons and their generous sponsorship through their successful H&A business has helped us pave the way for many successful underage and senior teams at both club and county level.

"Therefore as a mark of respect, Derry County Camogie Board have taken the decision to postpone all this weekend's fixtures including both adult and underage.

"We tender our sincerest condolences to Ann, Hugh's family and the wider family circle as well as all associated with Ballinascreen GAA. Mary Queen of the Gael, Pray for Him."