Anthony Tohill to leave Mid Ulster District Council role

Contact
Mid Ulster District Council Chief Executive, Anthony Tohill, is set to leave his role to take up a post in the private sector.
The former Derry GAA star said it had been a 'privilege' to work with officers and elected members in the council.
"After twenty five years in the public sector it is time for me to follow a different career path and I will be taking up an opportunity in the private sector when my notice period has been served," he said.
"It has been a great privilege to work with the officers and the elected members in serving the people of the Mid Ulster district and I wish the Council every success in the times ahead."
Council chair, Cathal Mallaghan, paid tribute to Tohill's leadership.
"To say that Mid Ulster District Council has been fortunate to have had Anthony Tohill as Chief Executive is an understatement," he said.
"The Council has benefited enormously from Anthony’s leadership, insight, expertise, guidance, professionalism and sheer hard work for the last 6 years.
“He has been an asset to this Council from the very beginning, leading through a period of significant change for local government when 3 councils were merging and new powers were being transferred to local authorities, creating a unified and focused organisation and always with the goal of delivering the best services and facilities for the people of Mid Ulster.
“While Anthony is undoubtedly a loss to Mid Ulster Council, we wish him nothing but success in his new role.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Trade unionists have demanded that Eason open its book to show if targets were being met at its Foyleside store
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.