Family suffer 'distressing ordeal' after Claudy burglary

Contact
Police in Strand Road are appealing for information after the recent report of a burglary in the Sallowilly Road area of Claudy.
Detective Sergeant McLaughlin said: “Sometime between 4.30pm on Tuesday 11 August and 2am the following morning, entry was forced to the house and a number of rooms were ransacked.
"Items of sentimental value, which have belonged to the family for several generations, have been reported missing.
“This has been a distressing ordeal. And I would appeal to anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity, to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 161 of 12/8/20.”
Detective Sergeant McLaughlin encouraged residents to be proactive about their home security.
“Remember to close and lock all doors and windows. Consider installing an alarm system or security lights. Invest in timers for lamps. To a burglar, a dark house is an empty house," he said.
“For advice on home security, contact your local Crime Prevention Officer on 101.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.