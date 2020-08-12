Family suffer 'distressing ordeal' after Claudy burglary

Police in Strand Road are appealing for information after the recent report of a burglary in the Sallowilly Road area of Claudy.

Detective Sergeant McLaughlin said: “Sometime between 4.30pm on Tuesday 11 August and 2am the following morning, entry was forced to the house and a number of rooms were ransacked.

"Items of sentimental value, which have belonged to the family for several generations, have been reported missing.

“This has been a distressing ordeal. And I would appeal to anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity, to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 161 of 12/8/20.”

Detective Sergeant McLaughlin encouraged residents to be proactive about their home security.

“Remember to close and lock all doors and windows. Consider installing an alarm system or security lights. Invest in timers for lamps. To a burglar, a dark house is an empty house," he said.

“For advice on home security, contact your local Crime Prevention Officer on 101.”