Do you know a 'lockdown legend' in County Derry?

Television presenter Rachel Riley is urging the public to nominate their ‘lockdown legends’ or ‘hometown heroes’ for the 2020 National Lottery Awards.
This year the annual search for the UK’s most popular National Lottery funded projects will, for the first time, honour individuals who have made an extraordinary impact in their community using National Lottery funding, especially those who have adapted during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Winners in each category will receive a £3,000 cash prize for their organisation and a coveted National Lottery Awards trophy. Nominations for the National Lottery Awards close on 19 August.
The Countdown star is encouraging the people of County Derry to make their nominations before the closing date.
Rachel said: “Thanks to National Lottery players, some £600million has gone to support communities in the crisis. But this year we want to honour the people within those projects who adapted so quickly and gave extra help.
“The awards are a great way to celebrate positivity when there’s such a lot of negativity out there. It’s a real chance to say thank you.“
Encompassing all aspects of National Lottery good causes funding, the 2020 National Lottery Awards are seeking to recognise outstanding individuals in the following sectors:
Arts
Education
Health
Environment
Sport
Heritage
Community/Charity
There will also be a special Young Hero Award for someone under the age of 18 who has gone that extra mile in their organisation.
All nominees must work or act for a National Lottery funded organisation or have received National Lottery funding.
To make your nomination for this year’s National Lottery Awards, tweet @LottoGoodCauses with your suggestions or complete an entry form through our website https://www.lotterygoodcauses. org.uk/awards.
Entries must be received by midnight on 19 August 2020.
