Popular County Derry night will not open for 'A-Level night'

A popular County Derry bar has opted to remain closed for what it said would usually be their 'favourite calendar night of the year'.

Dorman's in Magherafelt took the decision after it said social distancing would have been 'impossible' to enforce.

In a statement on their Facebook page, the bar said they would remain open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

"A-level night historically was our favourite calendar night of the year," they said.

"However, after much deliberation, we have decided it's impossible to celebrate in the fashion you deserve whilst respecting social distancing.

"We have therefore chosen NOT to open on Thursday 13th August in the interests of all.

"We trust given the current situation you understand and continue to remain open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday weekly from 12 noon to late.

"We wish all our A-Level customers the very best of luck this Thursday and wish you every success for the future."

Meanwhile, examination body Council for Curriculum, Examinations & Assessment (CCEA) said they will look at student prior performance when dealing with appeals over grades from this years results.

Justin Edwards, Chief Executive of CCEA, said: "This year, due to the alternative arrangements it is not possible to ask for examination papers to be reviewed as would be normal.

"We recognise that there is robust evidence available on student prior performance and that this could be considered within the appeals process.

"The opportunity for schools and colleges to submit mock examination information and completed GCSE units provides a broader scope of evidence for appeal."

Education Minister Peter Weir welcomed the decision, saying it had been a 'difficult' year.

"This has been an incredibly difficult year for all of our pupils, and in particular for those taking GCSEs, AS and A levels," he said.

“I have made it clear that I do not want to see any pupil disadvantaged as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. At the same time, it is important that qualification standards are maintained.

“This year, the appeals process for pupils is free. As part of the appeals process, CCEA will now consider mock examinations and GCSE units already completed.

“I hope that these steps will provide reassurance to those students who are awaiting their examination results and I want to thank CCEA for all their work on this issue.”