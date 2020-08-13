Council arts venues to remain closed

Contact
Arts centres in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough have been dealt a blow after the Council voted to keep them closed until January 2021.
A decision taken during last week’s full council meeting at Cloonavin means Flowerfield Arts Centre and Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre will not open their doors this year.
The centres issued a joint statement encouraging users to engage with their online programmes in the meantime.
They said: “Yesterday evening, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council voted that we remain closed until January 2021.
“You can still participate, connect and join in our online activities which will continue to include rolling exhibitions, community projects and our Northern Lights virtual events.
“Creativity has never been more important than now, when we are all surfacing from such a difficult time so do please engage with our virtual programme and connect with us and others passionate about arts and creativity.
“To all of our loyal venue hire clients, please be patient with regards to our re-opening in January and we can’t wait to welcome you all back again for chats, creative fun, togetherness, classes, open days and more.”
