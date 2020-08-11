Police confirm remains found in car are those of missing man

Contact
A recovery operation was launched on July 18 this year. Pic by Kevin McAuley.
Police have confirmed the remains of James Patterson have been found in a car recovered from the River Bann last month.
The 54-year-old went missing almost 30 years ago, after he was last seen at the Mid Ulster Hospital in October 1991.
Police launched a recovery operation at New Ferry Road, Bellaghy, on July 18 after Community Search and Rescue volunteers found the green Ford Orion that belonged to Mr Patterson.
A police spokesperson said: "Police can confirm human remains were found following the recovery of a car from the River Bann at the New Ferry Road in Bellaghy last month.
"The vehicle was recovered from the river in July and following examination, it has been confirmed the human remains are those of James Patterson who went missing on 6th October 1991.
"The family have been informed and request privacy at this time."
Police are not treating Mr Patterson's death as suspicious.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.