Family traumatised after shots fired at their house last night

Contact
A number of shots have been fired at a house in Dungiven.
Police said the incident is believed to have occurred shortly after midnight on Sunday.
Damage was caused to the front door of the property which is in the Ard Na Smoll area.
Police said the occupants were not injured, but 'they have been left extremely traumatised by their ordeal'.
Police have appealed for information.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.