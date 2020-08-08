Police appeal for information after jewellery is stolen during a burglary at a house in Derry

Contact
Police in Derry are appealing for information following the report of a burglary at a house in Brookhill on Friday.
It is believed that entry was gained to the house sometime between 8.30am and 4.40pm and a quantity of jewellery stolen.
Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1424 07/08/20, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.
