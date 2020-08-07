Firefighter and police officer enter the water to rescue a person from the River Foyle this afternoon

Contact
A person was rescued from the River Foyle this afternoon.
The rescue happened around 5.30pm.
A spokesperson for Foyle Search and Rescue said their Emergency Response Team responded to reports of a person having entered the water.
The spokesperson said: "Arriving on scene a Police Officer had activated a lifebuoy and along with a member of the Fire service had entered the water to keep the person afloat.
"A Multi Agency Operation took place involving the PSNI, NIFRS, FSR and NIAS where all persons were rescued by FSR Teams to boat assessed and then transferred to our base at Prehen and onward to Hospital by Ambulance.
"Appreciation to all the Emergency Services and CCTV for their assistance," the spokesperson added.
