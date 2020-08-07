Recycling centre at Glendermott Road in Derry to reopen next week for a limited number of hours

The Household Recycling Centre in Glendermott Road in Derry is to reopen in a limited capacity from next week.

There will be a number of restrictions in place to enforce social distancing guidelines and also to address concerns around traffic management in the area.

The centre will reopen from Monday, August 10, from 6pm-8pm Monday-Friday, and 1-5pm on Sunday.

In order to facilitate social distancing in accordance with government guidelines, access to the recycling centre is strictly by appointment only.

Anyone who does visit the centre without an appointment will not be granted access, so people are urged to book in advance.

Waste manager with Derry City and Strabane District Council, Nicola McCool, appealed to the public to follow the directions of staff as they work to resume services.

"Glendermott is a mixed use site and in order to accommodate all users and keep the flow of traffic moving, we are initially limiting hours to after close of business. The reopening is on a trial basis and will be reviewed as required.

"A review of traffic management has been carried out at the site and these restrictions are being introduced to ensure the safety of both recycling centre visitors, and customers to the other businesses on the site.

"We appreciate the patience of the public as we work to reintroduce this service as safely and smoothly as possible. I would appeal to visitors to the site to please follow the directions of our staff as they work to maintain social distancing, and remember to book an appointment in advance to secure a slot. This will ensure a better and safer experience for everyone."

People can book an appointment from today by calling 02871376590.