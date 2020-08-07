Two teenagers, aged 14 and 15, due in court today in connection with trouble in Derry this week

Contact
Derry courthouse at Bishop Street.
Two teenagers, aged 14 and 15, are due in court today following trouble in Derry earlier this week.
The 14-year-old boy has been charged with a number of offences including riotous behaviour and throwing a petrol bomb.
The 15-year-old has been charged with attempted criminal damage and riotous behaviour.
Both are due to appear at the local youth court today.
The charges are in connection with incidents in the Galliagh area of Derry earlier this week.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.