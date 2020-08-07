Two teenagers, aged 14 and 15, due in court today in connection with trouble in Derry this week

Two teenagers, aged 14 and 15, are due in court today following trouble in Derry earlier this week.

The 14-year-old boy has been charged with a number of offences including riotous behaviour and throwing a petrol bomb.

The 15-year-old has been charged with attempted criminal damage and riotous behaviour.

Both are due to appear at the local youth court today.

The charges are in connection with incidents in the Galliagh area of Derry earlier this week.