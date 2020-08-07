Police appeal for information after another car was hijacked and set on fire in Derry last night

Contact
Detectives in Derry are appealing for information following the report of a hijacking incident at Elaghmore Park in the city last night.
It was reported that just before midnight on Thursday night, two males with hoods pulled over their faces approached a parked silver BMW car and demanded that the man and woman inside get out.
Once the couple had exited the car, the two males got in and drove off in it.
A short time later a report was received of a car on fire in the Carnhill area.
The car has been totally destroyed as a result of the fire but at this time it is believed to be the silver BMW.
Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call detectives at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.
