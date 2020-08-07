Key appointment made to the management team at the Foyle Hospice in Derry

A Derry woman has been appointed to a key role in the management team at the Foyle Hospice.

Bernie Michaelides is the new Director of Nursing and Clinical Care at the hospice.

The local woman has almost 40 years of nursing experience.

She had been awarded an MBE for services to Community Nursing, as well as winning the Hilary Curry Cup for services to cancer patients, RCN Northern Ireland Leadership Award, RCN Northern Ireland Nurse of the Year 2014 and the Queens Nurse Award.

She is a past pupil of St Cecilia’s College and at the age of 18 commenced her nursing training in 1982 in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

When Mrs Michaelides qualified, she worked in London for a few years returning to the city to work in the Western Health and Social Care Trust for 34 years in various roles.

She became a nurse manager and held the position for 24 years and managed Specialist Palliative Care services across the WHSCT for 10 years.

Mrs Michaelides said: “I loved my job but when the Director of Nursing and Clinical Care post came up in Foyle Hospice,

“I just felt that this was the right job for me.

“I want to be part of the excellent work that is already in place here in the hospice,” she said.

“I already feel like a member of the team and was welcomed with open arms from day one.

“I plan to be proactive and lead in the development of all nursing services that will benefit our patients and their families.

“Working for our community is very important for me both personality and professionally, as I have dedicated most of my 38 years nursing career to working with and for the community.

“Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to it,” she added.

The Foyle Hospice last week launched an urgent fundraising appeal because of the impact of the pandemic on its finances