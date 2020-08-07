Leisure centres in Derry to reopen today after months in lockdown

People must book in advance if they want to use the facilities at council-owned leisure centres in Derry which are re-opening today.

Four of Derry City and Strabane District Council's main leisure centres at Foyle Arena and Templemore Sports Complex in Derry and Riversdale Leisure Centre and Derg Valley Leisure Centre in the Strabane area will reopen today.

However, the buildings will only be open for gym and fitness classes.

All swimming pools will remain closed until further notice.

Access for now will be for existing members.

A booking system for those who want to use the local sports centres is now available on the council's website.

A council spokesperson said: “There will be limited capacity and bookings must be made in advance.

“There will be staggered start and end times and all sessions will last for less than 60 minutes.

“Users must arrive 'gym ready' as shower and changing room facilities will be closed.

“Vending machines will be operational but on-site cafes remain closed and drinking water stations will be placed out of use so users are advised to bring their own drinking water.

“Users will be required to sanitise on arrival and departure and to adhere to strict social distancing measures.

Safeguard."

Welcoming the reopening, Mayor of Derry, Councillor Brian Tierney said: “Staff have been working intensively behind the scenes to ensure that every measure is in place to ensure the health and safety of everyone in keeping with the NI Executive’s COVID-19 guidelines.

“There will be some changes to safeguard both staff and members and we appreciate everyone’s cooperation as we phase in the return of leisure services in a manageable manner."