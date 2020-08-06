Contact
A suspicious object found in Derry has been declared an elaborate hoax.
The object was found at Skeoge Road yesterday.
During the subsequent security alert, police came under attack from youths throwing petrol bombs and paint bombs.
A PSNI spokesperson said the security alert has ended.
"Police and ATO examined a suspicious object and have declared it an elaborate hoax.
"The object has been taken away for further examination and the Skeoge Road has now re-opened.
"Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call officers at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/.
"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."
