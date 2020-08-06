Two vehicles set on fire during a 'night of torture' for residents of the Galliagh area of Derry

Contact
A local councillor has said that two vehicles were set on fire last night in the Galliagh area of Derry.
SDLP councillor Brian Tierney described it as a 'night of torture' for residents in the area.
“What happened in the Galliagh area is not what residents want or need. It was totally unacceptable and only hurts the people of Galliagh," said Cllr Tierney, who is the current Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council.
“I have been working with a number of different groups over recent weeks to address the anti social issues in the area and what happened last night took things to a new level.
“Due to the activity in the area large crowds came to watch on which didn’t help matters.
“We are are still in the middle of a pandemic and large crowds on the streets is irresponsible and unnecessary."
Councillor Tierney concluded: “I would appeal to those involved in the anti social behaviour last night to stop and allow the people of Galliagh to live in peace and also to those who came to watch to stay at home."
