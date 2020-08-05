Police come under attack from petrol bombs and paint bombs during a security alert in Derry

Police say they have come under attack from youths throwing petrol bombs while dealing with a suspicious object in Derry this evening.

The security alert is ongoing in the Skeoge Road area of the city.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "We are currently experiencing disorder involving a number of youths throwing petrol bombs and paint bombs at us while we deal with a suspicious object which was left on the Skeoge Road earlier this evening.

"We are working to keep the residents of this area safe and would ask anyone living in the Skeoge Road/ Galliagh Park area to stay indoors until we can ensure their safety.

"We would also ask anyone not from the area to leave immediately."